iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.43 and last traded at $26.43. 506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.