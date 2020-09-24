iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) shares traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.61 and last traded at $26.61. 481 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st.

