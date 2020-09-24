iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.63 and last traded at $26.63. 499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 7,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.