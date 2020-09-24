iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB) Stock Price Down 2.9%

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB) traded down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.59 and last traded at $30.62. 21,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,083% from the average session volume of 973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

