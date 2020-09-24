IXT Price Tops $0.0036 (IXT)

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. One IXT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Bitbns, Bit-Z and HitBTC. IXT has a market cap of $129,205.41 and approximately $61.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IXT has traded 50.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043140 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.69 or 0.04550012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009349 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033988 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002112 BTC.

About IXT

IXT is a token. It launched on July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech. The official website for IXT is www.ixt.global.

Buying and Selling IXT

IXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bitbns, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

