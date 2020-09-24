Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Jabil updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.15-1.35 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.15-1.35 EPS.

JBL opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. Jabil has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 134.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.17.

Get Jabil alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

In other news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,240,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jabil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.