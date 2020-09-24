JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0206155 (LON:JETI) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0206155 (LON:JETI) traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 119.74 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 117.75 ($1.54). 103,831 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 175,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.50 ($1.52).

The stock has a market capitalization of $105.01 million and a P/E ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 117.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 113.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0206155’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0206155 Company Profile (LON:JETI)

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Income Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

