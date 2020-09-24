JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Canacol Energy stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. Canacol Energy has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.79.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.51 million during the quarter.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 98,050 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

