Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Shares Gap Up to $0.28

Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.58. Just Energy Group shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 4,491,664 shares.

JE has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Just Energy Group from $0.75 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $503.55 million for the quarter. Just Energy Group had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Just Energy Group by 88.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,152,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,652 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 591,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

Just Energy Group Company Profile (NYSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings.

