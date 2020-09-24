Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Trading Up 68.1%

Just Energy Group Inc (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE)’s stock price traded up 68.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.58. 8,107,396 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,613% from the average session volume of 473,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

A number of research firms recently commented on JE. CIBC lowered their price target on Just Energy Group from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $52.32 million and a P/E ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.62.

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$675.68 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Just Energy Group Inc will post 3.3900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Just Energy Group (TSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

