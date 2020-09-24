Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Shares Gap Up to $5.09

Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.09, but opened at $6.10. Kaleido Biosciences shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 27,921 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KLDO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $180.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of -0.12.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Kaleido Biosciences Inc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

