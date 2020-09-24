Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Shares Down 12.9%

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) dropped 12.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $7.92. Approximately 518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kasikornbank Public in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMUUY)

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited provides various banking and financial products, and services. It operates through three segments Corporate, SME, and Retail. The company offers deposit products, such as current, savings, fixed deposit, long term deposit, foreign currency, and E passbook deposit accounts; home, car, personal, long term, and top up loans; investment products comprising mutual funds, debentures, bonds, and treasury bills; accident, savings, health expense, cancer, heritage and life protection, income protection, travel, motor, loan protection, property, unit linked, and other insurance products; debit and credit cards; and various payment services.

