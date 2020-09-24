KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $468.48

Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $468.48 and traded as high as $569.80. KAZ Minerals shares last traded at $551.20, with a volume of 903,182 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 485 ($6.34) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 604.23 ($7.90).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 574.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 468.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 5.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a GBX 3.06 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. KAZ Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.46%.

About KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ)

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

