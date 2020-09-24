Kcash Hits Market Capitalization of $28.74 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Kcash has a total market cap of $28.74 million and $13.57 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. One Kcash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0645 or 0.00000619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, OKEx and BitForex.

Kcash Profile

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

