Kcash (KCASH) Price Down 22% This Week

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Kcash has a market cap of $28.81 million and approximately $13.73 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kcash token can now be bought for about $0.0647 or 0.00000603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, BitForex and HADAX. During the last week, Kcash has traded down 22% against the dollar.

Kcash Profile

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

