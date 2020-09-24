Kering (EPA:KER) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $486.35

Kering (EPA:KER) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $486.35 and traded as high as $583.10. Kering shares last traded at $577.70, with a volume of 133,623 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on KER shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €540.00 ($635.29) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €431.00 ($507.06) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €610.00 ($717.65) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €455.00 ($535.29) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €590.00 ($694.12) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Kering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €562.07 ($661.26).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €528.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of €486.35.

Kering Company Profile (EPA:KER)

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

