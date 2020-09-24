Kin Trading Down 32.9% This Week (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Kin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, YoBit and COSS. Kin has a total market cap of $12.66 million and approximately $46,123.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kin has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00095714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00229575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.96 or 0.01474539 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00206425 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin’s genesis date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 tokens. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Allbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, OTCBTC, Fatbtc, COSS, Stellarport, IDEX, HitBTC, Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

