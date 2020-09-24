Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Trading 3.2% Higher

Kraken Robotics Inc (CVE:PNG)’s share price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. 99,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 189,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.50. The firm has a market cap of $88.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.04, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

In other news, Director Karl Andrew Kenny sold 65,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total value of C$38,336.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,194,583 shares in the company, valued at C$15,339,547.80.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile (CVE:PNG)

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, develops, and markets underwater sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the United States, France, Israel, and internationally. The company offers AquaPix, an interferometric synthetic aperture sonar for use in onboard autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated tow vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, and tow bodies; real time synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) image processors; Aquatrak, a speed sensor; and SeaVision, a 3D laser system for underwater vehicles.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.