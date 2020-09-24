Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $364.55 Million

Analysts forecast that Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) will report sales of $364.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kraton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $362.10 million and the highest is $367.00 million. Kraton reported sales of $444.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kraton will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kraton.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. Kraton had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $355.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KRA shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Kraton from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

KRA stock opened at $16.16 on Thursday. Kraton has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $33.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $514.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Kraton by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kraton in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Kraton in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kraton by 933.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

