Kryll (KRL) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last seven days, Kryll has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Kryll token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001102 BTC on major exchanges. Kryll has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and $51,369.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kryll

Kryll is a token. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,443 tokens. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

