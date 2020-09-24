Kyber Network (KNC) Market Capitalization Tops $184.64 Million

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Kyber Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00008749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kyber Network has a total market cap of $184.64 million and approximately $32.30 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded down 17.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043301 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $481.78 or 0.04520681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009381 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00058629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034010 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Kyber Network

Kyber Network (KNC) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,394,499 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,036,648 tokens. The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

