Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.66.

LADR has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 242.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,257 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,583.5% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 849,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 798,812 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth about $3,711,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 65.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 724,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 26.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 540,625 shares in the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $791.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 69.85, a quick ratio of 69.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $18.97.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.41 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.18%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

