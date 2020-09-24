Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $715.35

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $715.35 and traded as high as $765.00. Lancashire shares last traded at $728.50, with a volume of 650,127 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRE. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lancashire to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 914 ($11.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 795 ($10.39).

Get Lancashire alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 766.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 715.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

About Lancashire (LON:LRE)

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.