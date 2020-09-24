LATOKEN Hits One Day Volume of $45,704.00 (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One LATOKEN token can now be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LATOKEN has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. LATOKEN has a total market cap of $13.77 million and $45,704.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00044098 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.26 or 0.04457290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009608 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00060040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00034143 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

LATOKEN Token Profile

LATOKEN (CRYPTO:LA) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

