Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:PLRX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.01

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:PLRX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.01 and last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Legend Biotech Corporation will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRV GP Iii LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth about $189,539,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,100,000. CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,853,000. TRV GP IV LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,233,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for fibrotic diseases. The company focuses on tissue-specific integrin modulation and EMT inhibition fibrosis diseases in lungs, liver, muscle, kidney, skin, heart, and the gastrointestinal tract. Its pipeline includes PLN-74809, an inhibitor of aVß1/aVß6 for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis; and PLN-1474, an inhibitor of TGF-ß activation by the integrin aVß1 for the treatment of end-stage liver fibrosis in NASH.

