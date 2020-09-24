LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.15

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 14713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. LexinFintech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.24.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.04). LexinFintech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter worth $62,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter worth $74,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 24.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

