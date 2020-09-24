LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Shares Gap Up to $5.41

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.41, but opened at $6.75. LogicBio Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 15,816 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on LOGC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $127.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.13. Analysts predict that LogicBio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 798,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 58,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 2,690.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 393,304 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 837.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 114,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 52.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

About LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.