Loopring [NEO] (LRN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,821.00

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $1,821.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, CoinMex, DragonEX and Switcheo Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00226743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00092542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.84 or 0.01470904 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00203774 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000659 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinMex, DragonEX, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.