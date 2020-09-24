Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Lowered to $99.00 at B. Riley

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $109.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LITE. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Lumentum from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lumentum from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.63.

Shares of LITE opened at $72.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.52. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $96.74.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 5,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $532,251.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,209.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total transaction of $1,297,542.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,802 shares in the company, valued at $11,564,982.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,610 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,282 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lumentum by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 1.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

