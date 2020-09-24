Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.96

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.96 and traded as high as $8.03. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 1,902,022 shares changing hands.

LUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. TD Securities raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.26.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion and a PE ratio of 111.59.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$739.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$654.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.5130699 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.92%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.99, for a total value of C$351,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$783,020. Insiders sold a total of 89,800 shares of company stock valued at $732,885 in the last 90 days.

Lundin Mining Company Profile (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.