Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.25

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 2154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mack Cali Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.98.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Mack Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 50.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 110.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 21.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 31,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

