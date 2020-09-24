MaidSafeCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $41.31 Million (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0913 or 0.00000856 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, HitBTC and OpenLedger DEX. In the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $41.31 million and approximately $261,011.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MaidSafeCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00093742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00226808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.03 or 0.01472412 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00204629 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000660 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is maidsafe.net. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

MaidSafeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MaidSafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaidSafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.