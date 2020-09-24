Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.55

Major Drilling Group Int’l Inc. (TSE:MDI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.55 and traded as high as $6.97. Major Drilling Group Int’l shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 464,430 shares trading hands.

MDI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $533.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Major Drilling Group Int’l Company Profile (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc primarily provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. It offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

