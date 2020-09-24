Manna Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 20% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Manna has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manna coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, Manna has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Manna Profile

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,834,666 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,994 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency.

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

