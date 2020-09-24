MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.74 Million

Analysts expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to post $15.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. MannKind posted sales of $14.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year sales of $63.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.30 million to $64.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $82.36 million, with estimates ranging from $79.09 million to $88.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

MNKD opened at $1.87 on Thursday. MannKind has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $428.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MannKind by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in MannKind during the second quarter valued at $571,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in MannKind by 61.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 44,075 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in MannKind by 59.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 23,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in MannKind by 49.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 471,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 156,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

