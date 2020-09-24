Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MFC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2,948.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2111 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

