Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Shares Gap Up to $1.80

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.80, but opened at $2.04. Marchex shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 9,181 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Marchex in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Get Marchex alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $80.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marchex by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 48,174 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 184,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 18,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 109,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of Marchex in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.