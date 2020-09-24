Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) to post ($0.64) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 146.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($1.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.12.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRNS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

MRNS stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.70. 1,226,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,498. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 29,737.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

