Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $293,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 272.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 91.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MASI opened at $217.60 on Thursday. Masimo has a 12 month low of $140.16 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masimo will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

