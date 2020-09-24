Matchpool Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $183.00 (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Matchpool has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Matchpool has a market capitalization of $159,853.49 and approximately $183.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matchpool token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043293 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $481.33 or 0.04514136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009396 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00058589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033934 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Matchpool

Matchpool (GUP) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co.

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

