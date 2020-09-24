MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Now Covered by Argus

Argus assumed coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MKC. Jefferies Financial Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.55.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $185.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.39. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a one year low of $112.22 and a one year high of $211.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.55.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $453,025.00. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total value of $895,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,832.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,408 shares of company stock valued at $10,487,929 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 105.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 138,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,581,000 after buying an additional 71,053 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 4.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

