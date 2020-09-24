Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.37 Million

Equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will report $316.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $304.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $325.50 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $224.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $291.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.89 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.41% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.12.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average is $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $24.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $350,350.00. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $4,206,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,605,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,703,450.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 599,069 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,383. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 193.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 72,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 47,818 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 204.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 66,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

