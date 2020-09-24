Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 191 ($2.50).

MRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 131 ($1.71) price target (down from GBX 145 ($1.89)) on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of LON:MRO opened at GBX 111.65 ($1.46) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.44. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.75. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of GBX 1.19 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 309.40 ($4.04). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 108.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 111.53.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX (0.70) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) by GBX (1.40) (($0.02)). Analysts expect that Melrose Industries will post 1279.4952306 EPS for the current year.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

