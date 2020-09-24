Meme Price Up 147.6% Over Last Week (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Meme has a market cap of $24.81 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme token can now be bought for about $886.06 or 0.08266554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meme has traded up 147.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00632274 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009189 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004838 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00029043 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000764 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com.

Buying and Selling Meme

