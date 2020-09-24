Meme Trading 115.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 24th. In the last week, Meme has traded 115.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a market cap of $23.52 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme token can currently be purchased for approximately $840.07 or 0.08083138 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00643530 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009426 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004520 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00031442 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000105 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000759 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meme

Meme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

