Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Shares Gap Up to $2.77

Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.77, but opened at $3.10. Mereo BioPharma Group shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 9,790 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,148,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $818,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a novel antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; MPH-966, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

