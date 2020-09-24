Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Receives “Hold” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MIK. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIK traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,657,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,952,025. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69. Michaels Companies has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 3.04.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.38. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Michaels Companies will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIK. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 31.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in Michaels Companies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Michaels Companies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Michaels Companies by 107.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Michaels Companies by 115.0% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10,864 shares during the period.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

