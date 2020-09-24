Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.05% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.1% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.9% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $113.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.40.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $413.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

