Minereum (MNE) Hits Market Cap of $5.78 Million

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 62.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 24th. During the last week, Minereum has traded up 120.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Minereum token can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00005497 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Minereum has a total market cap of $5.78 million and $24,739.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00040371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00228925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00083818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.18 or 0.01473893 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00199908 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum’s genesis date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 10,119,444 tokens. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

