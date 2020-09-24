Minter Network (BIP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.80 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $9.80 million and approximately $45,743.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00093742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00226808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.03 or 0.01472412 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00204629 BTC.

About Minter Network

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 2,911,192,830 coins and its circulating supply is 2,705,983,263 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network.

Buying and Selling Minter Network

Minter Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars.

